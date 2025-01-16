The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

When I took the plunge into independent media, I had just delivered this message: “Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to fear. Hold on to the truth and hope.” Ever since then, I have spent nearly every day working to deliver the news to you, unvarnished, and free from the pressures that are still very present in the corporate media world. We can’t give in to the lies. We must be free from fear. I believe it’s time to take a stand for the truth. If you agree, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and supporting the work that makes sure “The Jim Acosta Show” stays up and running strong. Thanks for your support and keep charging.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Jim Acosta Show

Don't give in to the lies. Hold on to the truth!

People

Jim Acosta 

@jimacosta
Jim Acosta's avatar
Host: “The Jim Acosta Show” / Independent Journalist / former Chief WH Correspondent / author of NYT Bestseller: “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America”
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture