Thank you Marissa Levine, The Alfalfa Mail, Theresa Lease, Envision Truth, Frank Carey, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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60 Minutes Nightmare. My Discussion with Katie Phang and Molly Jong-Fast
Plus Jim says now more than ever is the time for both investigative and independent journalism.
Jun 03, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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