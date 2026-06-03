The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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60 Minutes Nightmare. My Discussion with Katie Phang and Molly Jong-Fast

Plus Jim says now more than ever is the time for both investigative and independent journalism.
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Katie Phang's avatar
Molly Jong-Fast's avatar
Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, and Molly Jong-Fast
Jun 03, 2026

Thank you Marissa Levine, The Alfalfa Mail, Theresa Lease, Envision Truth, Frank Carey, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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