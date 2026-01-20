The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
theOriginalNicole's avatar
theOriginalNicole
2h

Oval occupier giving a deranged presser right now. Another one, but worse than usual. He is embarrassing the fuck out of America as he dribbles on with the routine crazy-ass spew of lies. This, as the market tanks bc he’s having a temper tantrum over not earning the Nobel Peace Prize - and trying to distract us from EPSTEIN FILES with Greenland. WTF!!!

WHY ARE WE TOLERATING THIS SHIT. HE NEEDS TO BE IMPEACHED NOW. Take entire corrupt administration and all congressional enablers out with him. Johnson OUT, Thune OUT - all of them. OUT and TO THE HAGUE.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Donald Lee Van Wormer's avatar
Donald Lee Van Wormer
2h

You’re right on target Jim!! Thanks for breaking it all down.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture