Donald Trump was, of course, lying when he said he only wanted to be a dictator on “day one” of his second term in office.

“After that, I’m not a dictator, OK?” Trump told his chief propagandist, Fox’s Sean Hannity back in 2023. Trump dictator comment

Hopelessly mendacious to his core, the president of the United States only speaks one language. And it is that of a pathological bullshitter. During his first term in officer, as the Washington Post fact-checker reported at the time, Trump uttered more than 30-thousand lies and other whoppers. But as I have often said, for as dishonest as Trump is, he can be remarkably candid. During the 2024 campaign, he repeatedly made his intentions clear. He promised a mass deportation operation and derided immigrants as “vermin” and “the enemy from within.” He vowed to wage a campaign of “revenge” and “retribution.” He has done all of that and then some.

A senior Trump administration official once simply put to me it this way: “he means what he says.”

As the nation marks one year since Trump’s return to the White House, it is abundantly clear that he intends to run the nation as an unapologetic tyrant. From the pardons of the January 6th criminals who stormed the Capitol to the ICE raids in Minnesota to his latest threats against Greenland and the NATO alliance, Trump has gone from being the “catch me if you can” president, as I described him during his first term, to the “you can’t catch me” autocrat. His team at the White House has fully embraced this deranged vision, led by the likes of Stephen Miller. The “normies” from the first term are gone. It is indeed a team effort now. One such example - the official White House X account just reposted Trump’s maniacal AI slop showing a U.S. flag being planted in Greenland. Trump is out of control and, more than likely, out of his mind. And so are they.

Trump post on Truth Social, reposted by White House X account

Unfortunately, hordes of cowardly enablers have played a major hand in Trump’s assault on American democracy. As I’ve written over the past year, Trump has cracked the code on how to hurt the media in America. Once esteemed news brands, such as CBS News have seriously tarnished themselves by fashioning themselves as messaging arms for MAGA. And for what? Low ratings and public ridicule. Corporate titans have all but laid golden offerings at the feet and kissed the toes of this wannabe dictator. Some of our most cherished universities have followed suit. Better to go along and spare themselves his wrath, they have reckoned. What have their students learned from that exercise? How not to be an American, I would argue. And, of course, the Republicans in Congress have become complicit in the undemocratic rise of America’s mad king. As former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens explained on my podcast this week, GOP lawmakers can be fairly described as Russian assets in their acquiescence to Trump’s pummeling of this nation’s most loyal allies in Europe. After all, who benefits the most from a U.S. seizure of Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally? As Trump would say, “Russia, Russia, Russia.” With Trump, it always comes back to Putin.

Which is why the rag-tag confederation of pro-democracy forces scattered across the U.S. and even the rest of the world need a plan. Honestly, they needed one yesterday. But no time like the present. Much of this starts at home. As I said during his first term, a new kind of president requires a new kind of playbook. I’d recommend a retooled, second-term playbook for taking on Dictator Trump that can be summed up in one word: SHAME. A fitting way to respond to Trump, in my humble opinion. It goes like this.

Show up! At the polls. If you sat out the last election, some of this is on you, man. Pissed that Trump didn’t solve the affordability crisis? Listened to the clowns in the man-o-sphere and took it as gospel? Sounds familiar. Then, vote like your life depends on it. If apathy, complacency and defeatism, i.e. the couch, win this fall, you lose.

Harness! Unleash the energy of pro-democracy citizens by taking to the streets. Build upon the momentum of the No Kings protests with further demonstrations throughout the upcoming year. Make it clear that Trump, Elon Musk and their goons cannot thwart the upcoming midterms. Democracy will prevail. Having covered Trump closely during the first administration, I can report that he hates these protests. Want to get under his skin? Then, get loud!

Accountability! After Democrats take back the Congress (yes the Senate will be a tough one), hearings must begin immediately to investigate Trump’s corruption and flouting of the rule of law. At the very least, subpoenas should be issued to Secretary Kristi Noem for testimony on the ICE raids and to Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration’s unlawful refusal to release the Epstein Files. Democrats should, however, spend some time thinking deeply about whether it is smart, strategically, to impeach Trump a third time. A closely divided Senate is unlikely to convict. Another unsuccessful impeachment attempt could strengthen his hand, as the wayward prosecutions of the disgraced ex-president did during the run-up to the ‘24 election. Better to impeach Noem and Bondi instead? Discuss.

Maximum Enforcement! Ok, I combined the last two letters of my SHAME proposal here. Once Trump is driven out of office in 2028, Democrats must resist the siren song of the Kumbaya chorus. MAGA finds harmony hilarious. No more Merrick Garlands on the banks of the Potomac, morosely asking himself, “to prosecute or not to prosecute?” As Jennifer Welch and I discussed on her podcast last week, the next Democratic president should appoint an aggressive attorney general who is committed to the rule of law and the concept of deterrence. Yes, the Roberts-led Supreme Court has given Trump a blank check in the form of the immunity decision. Which is why it is high time for an era of reform at the high court. Progressives should demand either term limits or additional seats on the court to hasten the immunity decision’s demise. Tough medicine for this seriously ill branch of government is required.

That’s it in a nutshell. Shame him, tame him, and then re-arraign him. And the polls show this country is well on its way to making that happen. Trump is vulnerable. That’s mainly because he is his own worst enemy. He brags about his tariff policy at a time when Americans are strapped for cash paying for products made more expensive by his foolishness. All while people are at home or on their phones watching relentlessly brutal ICE raids tear apart the notion that we are a nation of immigrants. We know what happened to Renee Good. This is 2026, folks. It is not “1984.” We know what the truth is. And we still know right from wrong. That’s bad for Trump.

The president has often spoken of the 250th anniversary of the Republic as if it says something profound about his return to power. Yes, but not in the way he thinks. It is most certainly a momentous occasion. But only because, I believe, this is the year Americans reclaim their democracy and start showing this wannabe dictator the door.