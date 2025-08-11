Trump wants the District to be his distraction.

Desperate to turn the public’s attention away from his probably heinous appearances in the Epstein Files, Trump now seeks to do to Washington D.C. what he did to Los Angeles - militarize a major U.S. city in the hopes of a massive conflagration that can be met with a permanent, brutal force. It’s a dangerous move, no doubt, but only if the demonstrations turn ugly.

Trump wants to crack some skulls, to hide his skeletons. It’s the art of the conceal. Don’t give him what he wants.

Trump’s Latest Distraction

Remember, Trump failed in L.A. He spun a similar tale about a city overrun with criminals. Only in L.A., the bogeymen were migrants. Trump clung to the hope that protesters in L.A. would respond violently to the deployment of ICE agents and, later, American troops. Instead much of the nation rolled its eyes as mounted officers stormed the city’s MacArthur Park for a photo-op that fittingly resulted in more horse manure than arrests. L.A.’s mayor, Karen Bass later reported that children who were playing in the park at the time had to be moved inside, out of fear.

Now, cometh round two. During his announcement that he will federalize the District’s Metropolitan Police Department and deploy the National Guard on to D.C.’s streets, Trump hinted more such authoritarian surges into the nation’s urban centers are being planned.

"We have other cities that are very bad. New York has a problem. And then, of course, you have Baltimore and Oakland. We don’t even mention that any more. They’re so far gone,” Trump said. “And this will go further. We'll starting very strongly with D.C." he added.

“This will go further,” Trump said. It is not alarmist to ask, what does “further” mean?

Yes, Trump is ignoring the fact that violent crime has dropped dramatically over the last couple of years in Washington. As numerous law enforcement studies have noted, such incidents rose sharply during the Covid pandemic and have subsided over the last couple of years. According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s own statistics, violent crime is down 26% since last year. Homicides are down 11%. See chart below.

courtesy: Metropolitan Police Department

Of course, it should also be noted that Trump is seizing control of a police force that was called to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protect American democracy against a violent insurrection that was incited by the president as he sought to overturn a free and fair election. MPD officers, including now retired cop Michael Fanone, were among the law enforcement first responders who were brutally beaten by the MAGA mob on that day. Then there is the blatant hypocrisy in Trump summoning the National Guard to defend Washington - something he failed to do in a timely fashion on January 6th. Timeline of National Guard on January 6

Trump has attempted to bait D.C. residents with heavy-handed state police tactics before. During his administration’s response to the protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020, federal officers pummeled demonstrators and deployed chemical dispersants in the area surrounding Lafayette Square, just minutes before Trump staged a poorly executed photo-op outside St. John’s Church. I was covering the White House during that period and captured many of those clashes. At the time, Trump inquired about shooting protesters. Trump Wanted to Shoot Protesters in 2020

Barely six months into his second term, Trump’s authoritarian impulses are flaring once again. His sweeping ICE raids, planned takeovers of Democratic-run cities, and congressional redistricting power grabs are likely just the beginning. As usual, he will blunder his way through most of these autocratic efforts. But that does not make him any less dangerous. Trump knows all it takes is one viral, violent confrontation, caught on camera, to provide the spark.

Ask anybody who knows D.C. It is always quiet in August. The only remotely interesting thing to happen to this city all summer has been the Epstein Files. If members of the National Guard are deployed to the District, the only action they are likely to see will be the relentless mosquitos. Oh, and the invasive spotted lantern flies. We could use the help in stomping those bugs.

In the meantime, I am reminded of something a longtime Trump adviser confided to me about his boss back in 2020: “an arsonist will always light the match.” Yes, that adviser was telling me, Trump is an arsonist. And once again, he is lighting the matches. Trump is hoping D.C. will find a way to fan the flames. A determined, yet peaceful, non-violent response is just the wet blanket America needs in this moment. Don’t give Trump what he wants. Give the American people what they want - the Epstein Files, of course.