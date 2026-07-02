Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
A Great Conversation with Democracy Warrior Norm Eisen as America Turns 250
A recording from Jim Acosta and Norman Eisen's live video
Jul 02, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes