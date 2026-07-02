The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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A Great Conversation with Democracy Warrior Norm Eisen as America Turns 250

A recording from Jim Acosta and Norman Eisen's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jim Acosta and Norman Eisen
Jul 02, 2026
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