The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Whalen Salvo's avatar
Janet Whalen Salvo
4h

We need to stop this whole dangerous, incompetent, unqualified administration !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

JD Vance has adopted Stephen Miller's personality. Vance is a chameleon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture