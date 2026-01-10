Back in 2016, J.D. Vance sounded concerned that Donald Trump might become “America’s Hitler.” Remember that one? Well, perhaps Vance was just worried Trump might beat him to the punch. His shameful and sickening response to an ICE agent’s killing of American citizen Renee Good only scratched the surface of the increasingly dark, and fascistic tone Vance has adopted as vice president. This should concern every American.

I’ll admit I once underestimated Vance. For years, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author turned Ohio republican senator appeared to be little more than a lightweight charlatan, a shape-shifting chameleon who warranted about as much attention as any GOP politician auditioning for Trump’s attention on Fox News. In other words, about as much as the loose change found under the cushion of a badly used sofa. As others have described him, a “shill-billy.” During his rise from the senate to Trump’s running mate in 2024, Vance did what other Republicans have done. He abandoned the party of Lincoln and Reagan for a seat at the Trump big-boy table, with his vomit-inducing parroting of the Dear Leader’s racist lies about the Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs during the 2024 campaign. Just before he was sworn into office, the vice president-elect pivoted into more reasonable sounding yet naive territory, stupidly opining that Trump would never pardon all of the rioters and insurrectionists on January 6th, only to have the 47th president demonstrate that he was deadly serious about being a “dictator on day one.” Vance apparently learned something from that episode. To keep his seat at the table, he needed to understand the U.S. Constitution was on the menu.

So his rhetoric has hardened, becoming more in line with the white nationalist vision that Trump and Stephen Miller all along planned for America during their second crack at 21st century autocracy. Vance infamously defended Hitler-loving, gas chamber-wisecracking state Republican Party leaders who were busted for texting their own anti-semitic, and bigoted views to one another. Then Vance espoused overt Christofascist talking points during a speech before last year’s Turning Point USA conference. Yes, much was made of his cringey embrace with Erika Kirk. But the real headline from that address was the vice president’s naked racism in his remarks.

“In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” Vance told the crowd.

“Christianity is America’s creed, the shared moral language from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond,” added Vance, who has also grossly stated that his wife, Usha, who is Hindu, should convert.

But those statements were mere winks to authoritarianism in comparison to Vance’s disgraceful defense of the killing of the Minneapolis mom who was shot in the face, as she attempted to steer her SUV around a belligerent, trigger-happy ICE agent. Before delving into Vance’s remarks, it must be said that any objective view of all available angles of what looks like a cold-blooded murder appear to show Good trying to avoid a confrontation with the ICE shooter, a military and law enforcement veteran identified in published reports as Jonathan Ross. Even the video tweeted out by Vance himself, captured by Ross, bolsters the argument that Good was trying to deescalate the situation.

“That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” Good can be heard saying to Ross.

“Fucking bitch,” Ross calls Good after firing the shots that took her life.

Here’s the video. See for yourself.

And yet, Vance, before all of the facts and even that video were in hand on Thursday, trashed Good in the White House briefing room as a “deranged leftist” and announced that the officer had “absolute immunity” in the case. The vice president repeated these assaults on Good’s character, without any basis for his comments whatsoever. It was, in essence, a public lynching of a woman who had already been, by all appearances, murdered in cold blood by the government. Vance on ICE killing

“I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement — a lunatic fringe — against our law enforcement officers,” Vance said, attacking Good.

“You’ve got to be a little brainwashed to get to that point to where you’re willing, not just to protest, that’s fine — not peacefully protest, but throw your vehicle in front of legitimate law enforcement officers and drive your car into them. To get to that point, you have to be, I think, radicalized in a very, very sad way,” Vance lied, as it was Ross who can be seen maneuvering in front of Good’s SUV.

Vance slimed Good, an American citizen, in terms that are not just beneath the office of the vice president, but of all human decency. Yes, he was attempting to shape the narrative for the far-right media ecosystem, a vital arm of the Trump propaganda war-machine. And sure, it is tempting to write off Vance’s statements as, perhaps, a performance for the so-called “audience of one,” namely Donald Trump. Time and again, press secretaries serving Trump have debased themselves in all sorts of embarrassing ways to kiss up to the screen-addicted commander-in-chief. There was probably an ounce of desperation in Vance’s clown show, as he’s now openly competing for Trump’s affection with the imperialist-enabling Marco Rubio. The Secretary of State’s star is certainly on the rise in Trump-world, which is likely far too much to stomach for the perpetually on-line Vance.

But, the sad reality is that Vance believes this stuff. Consider his recent comments to Fox’s Jesse Watters to whom Vance defended Trump’s mass deportation campaign as something that is just beginning to escalate.

“I think we’re gonna see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door,” Vance said.

Door to door? What Vance described was far more extensive than the grotesque mass deportation policy being carried out today. If fully realized, as the vice president painted it, Trump’s ICE would more closely resemble Vladimir Putin’s secret police in Russia. And let’s be clear. The American people won’t stand for that. An operation as Vance just laid out, just might tip the nation into the kind of civil unrest that Trump and Miller may well be craving - a catalyst for invoking the Insurrection Act.

And don’t forget, Vance himself has cited a slew of ultra-conservative wackos and cranks as thought leaders who have influenced his own political belief system. Politico once catalogued the fringe figures who have shaped the vice president’s world views, from far-right tech bro Peter Thiel to the full blown anti-democratic blogger, Curtis Yarvin who has called on America’s oligarchy to make way for monarchical dictatorship. Vance has called Yarvin a friend. Vance's World View Shaped by Weirdos

Let’s just come out and say it. Vance is dangerous. The mask has fallen. Or perhaps it was never there and Americans refused to see what was hiding in plain sight. In his early 40’s and backed by members of the Trump family, not to mention some of the wealthiest and most extreme benefactors MAGA has to offer, the vice president potentially has a long runway ahead of him. It was convenient to brush off Vance as little more than Trump’s oily, bearded mini-me. No question, his unmanly comments about his wife’s religion made him all the more distasteful. That shamelessness and scumbaggery, however, conceal a larger problem for the country. Yes, he is probably, ultimately unelectable on the national stage at the top of the Republican ticket. But, at the moment, Vance is a heartbeat away from a presidency currently occupied by a man of declining faculties, to say the least. And Vance seems to have become a true believer in Trump’s fascist vision of America.

The vice president of the United States hardly sounds like somebody who’s wringing his hands over “America’s Hitler.” He looks like a man who’s become entranced by the possibilities.