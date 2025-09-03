We Americans often forget what makes our country great in the eyes of much of the rest of the world. Yes, our military might is both impressive and terrifying. No doubt our technical ingenuity lures whiz kids across the globe to our shores. Our wealth earns us a seat at the table every time. But these things, however important as they are, are not what inspires the people of this planet to look up to the United States. Our greatness is derived from our goodness. What is lost on a lot of people inside the U.S. is that billions of people around the world now view this uniquely American trait of being a force for good as vanishing before their eyes.

At the Kennedy Summer School in Ireland

In Ireland, where I just spent the last five days, both speaking at a conference and touring this magnificent island, there is a growing sense that America’s best days are behind us. They see an out of control president who sends the military into cities he does not like, torments migrants, targets his critics and bullies democratic allies, all while kissing up to dictators and keeping a lid on the Epstein files. Trump’s exploits dominate the news cycle across much of Europe. I witnessed this first hand during trips earlier in the year to Norway and Portugal as well. Our European friends are often consuming this disturbing diet of Trump’s autocratic behavior with their hands over their mouths in horror.

Inside the St. Michael’s Theatre

At the end of an hour-long conversation with Purdue University professor Stacey Connaughton at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Ireland, I fielded some questions from the audience. (we moved the discussion to “Betty’s” across the street over a few pints) People in New Ross, it seemed to me, wanted to know three basic things: why aren’t members of the press asking tougher questions of Trump, when are the Democrats going to get their act together, and do the Democrats have any hope in future elections. Don’t shoot the messenger. These were their questions based on their perceptions.

Let’s tackle this in a few chunks - first, on the media. As I have explained to folks who regularly read my articles and listen to my podcasts, Trump has cracked the code on how to intimidate the press. His lawsuits against major media organizations combined with his banning of outlets like the Associated Press from access to places like the Oval Office have cowed journalists into a weak-kneed, almost compliant posture during news conferences and briefings. I told the Irish what I’ve said here at home: “When ‘60 Minutes’ is in trouble, we are all in trouble.” My friends in the media, I suggested to the audience, need to “stiffen their spines” and push back on this authoritarian behavior, by sharpening their elbows and drilling down on Trump’s lies.

On the Democrats, I explained there are some in the party who are absolutely taking the fight to Trump and calling out his strongman tactics. But the latest polls indicate the overall perception of the party is one of weakness. Part of that, I noted, was likely due to some leftover frustrations within the progressive base aimed at some of the deference being shown to Trump at the start of his second term, even after he was doing horrific things like pardoning the criminals from January 6th. Democrats wanted pushback at the beginning of Trump 2.0 and they got, in too many case, pushovers.

As for future elections, I repeated my warning that Trump is already beginning to meddle with the upcoming midterms, through redistricting and his fantasies about stopping mail-in balloting, and that he could go for broke by running for a constitutionally outlawed third term and dare the Supreme Court to stop him. Of course, I acknowledged to the audience at the seminar and my friends at the pub that some of this is, admittedly, incomprehensible for an American president to do. But here we are.

The incurable optimist in me also relayed to our Emerald Isle allies that I still believe the American people will stop Trump before the unthinkable - a full blown dictatorship - occurs. I reminded the people in New Ross that we are still capable of surprises. Don’t forget the 2008 campaign, I recalled, and how a young senator named Barack Obama demonstrated to the world that hope is still the lifeblood of American politics.

The Emigrant Flame in New Ross

As a Gen-X’er, I grew up idolizing John F. Kennedy whose ancestors emigrated from New Ross. Like at Arlington National Cemetery, an eternal flame is maintained for Kennedy here as well. The people of this charming town feel a special kinship with JFK. On the riverfront, a remarkably uplifting Kennedy statue, featuring an outstretched hand, offers visitors a hearty Irish handshake. I could not resist.

Kennedy had plenty of famous quotes. But at this moment I am thinking about something he said at the National Prayer Breakfast in 1963, when Kennedy quoted somebody else - a fellow Bostonian, the Reverend Phillips Brooks, who once said, “do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men! Do not pray for tasks equal to your powers. Pray for powers equal to your tasks.”

We did not ask for this fight to preserve and protect American democracy. It has asked for us. Our allies, including the freedom-loving people of Ireland, are counting on American goodness to save American greatness. Forgive me for doing this, but I told the audience in New Ross we won’t let them down.