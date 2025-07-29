Donald Trump once famously said he could shoot somebody on 5th avenue “and I wouldn't lose any voters.” But QAnon? Given his behavior over the last few weeks in response to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it sure looks like he may do just that. Let me explain.

In case anybody has forgotten, QAnon began shortly after Trump was first elected president. Sprouting in part from the false Pizzagate conspiracy theory, the far-right, extremist “Q” movement is, for all intents and purposes, a cult that believes a satanic cabal of deep state actors, namely Democrats, somehow controls a child sex-trafficking ring in Washington, D.C. Yes, it’s nutty stuff! Members of the Q cult are also convinced that Trump is destined to destroy the cabal once and for all. That, of course, poses a problem for Trump as he appears to be laying the groundwork to pardon Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for the very crime QAnon has mobilized against over much of the last decade.

That raises a key question for Trump, who has managed to evade accountability at every turn during his rise to power: Can he get away with pardoning Maxwell? I’m not convinced he can. That would be tantamount to blowing a hole straight through the QAnon conspiracy theory. Trump can’t afford that, certainly not before the midterms, when he will need every voter from the fringe elements of his base.

Wacky as QAnon may sound, its true believers have helped fuel MAGA’s strength for years. I’ve witnessed this up close at dozens of Trump rallies, beginning as far back as late July of 2018. See below.

Trump rally at Florida State Fairgrounds, July 2018 / photos and video by Jim Acosta

That “Q,” crudely constructed out of a MAGA sign, was one of several QAnon posters and t-shirts I documented at a Trump rally in late July, 2018, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. You can also see some of the other Q messaging in this video below. Yes, many of the QAnon believers at this Trump rally were openly hostile toward yours truly. But I was more focused on the sizable segment of the crowd that was swept up in the Q craze. So I snapped as many pics and grabbed as much video as I could.

It was easy to spot the message, “WWG1WGA,” which stands for “where we go one, we go all” - one of the rallying cries of the QAnon cult. Political observers are well aware of that slogan now. But at that time, much of the Q movement was just beginning to surface publicly. My images went viral and prompted some in the mainstream media to begin covering QAnon more seriously. What’s obvious in the video is that Q believers are not just emotionally invested in the conspiracy theory at the heart of their cult. They view Trump as their savior.

Over the past several years, Trump has openly stoked these passions, both at the White House and out on the campaign trail.

“I understand they like me very much,” Trump said at a news conference during his first term in 2020. Trump Talks QAnon

He later embraced QAnon on his Truth Social account, at one point appearing to wear a Q lapel pin with the message, “The Storm is Coming.” Trump Embraces QAnon

Flash forward to today. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. That was weeks before Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel released their now-infamous Justice Department memo attempting to sweep the Epstein scandal under the rug. Trump, Bondi, and Patel all seem to represent what the QAnon hate most - the puppeteers pulling the strings behind a deep state coverup. Making matters worse, from a QAnon standpoint, Trump sounds like he is openly contemplating a pardon for Maxwell.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump said in response to a question about the matter during his trip to Scotland.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus is pleading with Trump to do just that.

“President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it. We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted,” Markus posted in a statement on X Monday.

But there is great political risk for Trump in cutting a deal with Maxwell. Simply put, a pardon or commutation of sentence for Maxwell would be a slap in the face to his most ardent QAnon supporters. It would make Trump part of that very deep state cabal they had fought against since his first term. No surprise then that so many GOP lawmakers were telling reporters late last week that their offices were being bombarded with phone calls demanding the release of the Epstein files. Who can blame them? Conservative activists have been fed a daily diet of QAnon conspiracy theories for years. It is only natural they are now lashing out. Joe Rogan has figured this out in recent days. He has proclaimed the Epstein files a “line in the sand” for Trump’s base.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA warned as much on social media herself.

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” she wrote. “If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back. Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”

The whole steak dinner? No wonder Trump is finding it hard to persuade the base that the Epstein files are a nothing burger. All of which explains why Trump has now found himself out of the frying pan, and into the QAnon fire. And it is why he is frantically peppering his comments on the Epstein scandal with new conspiracy theories alleging that the Biden administration somehow placed incriminating evidence about Trump in the files. That, of course, sounds like an admission that something is lurking in all of those boxes that could seriously damage what’s left of his presidency. Not to mention his latest bizarre remark that he did not have the “privilege” of visiting Epstein’s notorious island. Every time he opens his mouth, a something burger seems to pop out.

So no, Trump cannot afford to shoot QAnon on 5th avenue. Not heading into a midterm election cycle in which his agenda is already deeply unpopular, particularly with independent voters. The latest polls indicate a growing segment of the Republican Party is seeing right through his attempts to shift the public’s attention elsewhere. His usual distractions about Barack Obama and Rosie O’Donnell are falling flat. So, if Trump has any hope of his party clinging to power and keeping the Epstein files under wraps, he will want his base intact, not in tatters. Yes, Trump has defied the odds before. He won reelection despite inciting an insurrection on January 6th. We all know that. But a Democratic majority in either the House or the Senate come 2027 almost certainly means Epstein hearings throughout the 2028 presidential campaign cycle. Translation? Trump needs his Q followers in the cult, instead of on the couch.

Too bad they are still hungry for more than what Trump is willing to dish out.