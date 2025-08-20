The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
87
140

Aaron Parnas and Keith Edwards on Gavin Newsom's ALL CAPS social media game and April Ryan on Trump's whitewashing of American history.

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Aaron Parnas's avatar
Keith Edwards's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Aaron Parnas
,
Keith Edwards
, and
April Ryan
Aug 20, 2025
87
140
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Lev Parnas
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Dianne Mize
,
Kristin Lehrer
,
Ramona Grigg
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Keith Edwards
,
April Ryan
, and
Aaron Parnas
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture