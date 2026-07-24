It was a big week for Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate. The MAGA influencers and accused sex criminals were arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals on 59 charges in the United Kingdom.

We’ve been following developments and resurfacing disturbing connections to Donald Trump and his family all week, while, it turns out, Tate has been complaining loudly on social media and Trump officials were harassed about the case. We’ve got video.