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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
3h

You know they will. We have a corporate broadcasting community of cowards and sychophants. They are now part of this administrations regime.

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Jayne Spence's avatar
Jayne Spence
3h

Absolutely agree. If they do t we will know who to boycott. This is not a real Presidential address it is a facist rant.

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