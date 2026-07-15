As we reported yesterday, Trump will use a national address on Thursday night to attack elections, likely by perverting and cherry-picking declassified intel — and maybe much more.

On Wednesday’s show, Jim called on the TV networks to think better of airing Trump’s “stupid crazy lies” live:

JIM ACOSTA: And my attitude on this is that, you know, you brought up Putin. In dictatorships, the state media have to go along with the government and they have to air these crazy lies to the public to brainwash people.

We have a choice in this country, the networks have a choice in the country, and they should absolutely, positively not air this madman’s on Thursday night. We should not be subjected to.

And people who are impressionable and listen to stuff and say, oh, well, Trump said it, so it must be, that should not happen.

And the broadcasters and the news networks need to exercise, please, dear God, some responsibility and courage in this moment.

Do not let him air a bunch of stupid, crazy lies on national television!

And I assume that they’ll try to say, whoa, he’s gonna talk about Iran too. So, oh you don’t wanna miss the Iran stuff. That’s news, that pertains to our armed forces and everything. How can you possibly not?

I can see them trying to play some tricks with this stuff. And so I would not be surprised with that.

And then I wouldn’t, you mentioned Georgia. You know, Tulsi Gabbard was down there and, you know, trying to go through and seize the ballots and all that stuff. And they’ve got Maduro locked up.

And I would be surprised if they tried to say, oh, Venezuela, you look, Maduro, he’s gonna confirm all of this, you.

I mean, I know that there are concerns in the intelligence community that these kinds of games might, they might play these games and start chumming the water with these lies.