Trump never seems to stop talking about his renovation projects around Washington, DC — which have been spectacular failures.

It turns out puke-colored water is not just for the Reflecting Pool, though. Our team got a look at Malcom X/Meridian Hill Park on Thursday and found it looking like a runoff pond at a Mountain Dew factory.

Pete Hegseth held an event at the park a few weeks ago to celebrate the restoration of the fountains — and was met with boos and heckling.

After only a few weeks, things aren’t looking so good. Here are the images and footage we captured today.

We’ve included our footage side-by-side with the footage from Hegseth’s July 2 event.