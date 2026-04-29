The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Actor Ben McKenzie on His New Crypto Documentary plus Former Senator Doug Jones on the Supreme Court Dismantling Voting Rights

Plus Jim visits Trump's new blue reflecting pool on the National Mall.
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Jim Acosta
Apr 29, 2026

Thank you Robin Stewart, Patti Wohlin, Ashley Rovira, Lisa N. Peterson, Theresa Lease, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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