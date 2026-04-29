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Actor Ben McKenzie on His New Crypto Documentary plus Former Senator Doug Jones on the Supreme Court Dismantling Voting Rights
Plus Jim visits Trump's new blue reflecting pool on the National Mall.
Apr 29, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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