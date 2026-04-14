The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Actor Mark Ruffalo on Blocking the Paramount Merger Plus Olivia Troye Runs for Congress, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Norm Eisen.

Ruffalo surprises Jim on the show with a plea to block the Paramount WBD Merger to stop the oligarchs from taking over the media in America.
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Olivia of Troye's avatar
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Jim Acosta, Norman Eisen, The Contrarian, and 2 others
Apr 14, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Mandy Ohman, Julie Bogart, Amy McGrath, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video with Norman Eisen and The Contrarian! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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