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Actor Mark Ruffalo on Blocking the Paramount Merger Plus Olivia Troye Runs for Congress, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Norm Eisen.
Ruffalo surprises Jim on the show with a plea to block the Paramount WBD Merger to stop the oligarchs from taking over the media in America.
Jim Acosta, Norman Eisen, The Contrarian, and 2 others
Apr 14, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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