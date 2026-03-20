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ACTOR NOAH WYLE & JIM ACOSTA TESTIFY AT HEARING HELD BY SENATOR ADAM SCHIFF IN BURBANK, CALIFORNIA
ICYMI: Listen to Jim's testimony before a special hearing on media consolidation in America.
Mar 20, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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