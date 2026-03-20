The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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ACTOR NOAH WYLE & JIM ACOSTA TESTIFY AT HEARING HELD BY SENATOR ADAM SCHIFF IN BURBANK, CALIFORNIA

ICYMI: Listen to Jim's testimony before a special hearing on media consolidation in America.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Mar 20, 2026

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