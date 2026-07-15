As we reported on Monday, Trump raised eyebrows when he told Jake Tapper “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path.”

In the context of the Paramount/WBD merger, we found “We’re trying” to be an especially disturbing phrase.

On Tuesday’s show, Jim interviewed California AG Rob Bonta, who has brought a lawsuit against the Paramount-WBD merger.

Bonta also called out the connection between that stunning moment and the takeover bid by Trump pals David and Larry Ellison:

JIM ACOSTA: He went on CNN, and he sort of tipped his hand a little bit, it seemed to me, right on national television where he almost said that he’s a part of creating this new paramount WBD merger, this new merger between CBS and CNN. Let’s play this and talk about it.

(VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, Mr. Attorney General, what did you think about that? Trump’s saying we’re trying to get CNN to go on a normal path. He said a lot in one sentence.

CA AG ROB BONTA: Yes, he did. Revealed a lot.

You know, I’ll point to the use of the word “we.”.

Who’s we? Big question. Does he mean him and Larry Ellison and David Ellison?

Is he talking about some other we?

And the normal path seems to be, you know, his own definition of a network that that bows down to him and sends... all sorts of compliments about what he does instead of doing what a news organization should do, be independent, free thinking, be honest, be hard hitting, hold the powerful accountable, tell truth, seek truth, and give different perspectives so that the American people can decide for themselves.

So he said a lot in one sentence. It was very revealing and very problematic.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, I mean, is that something that you make part of the case? I suppose as we go through the twists and turns of the legal process here, I assume you’ll want to say, well, it sounds as though Donald Trump is intimately, that he’s a part of this, that he is involved in this, and how is that at all normal?

CA AG ROB BONTA: We could. They’ll try to refer to the federal government’s, quote-unquote, approval of this merger as something in their favor, and it’s just a president helping a friend.

There was no antitrust analysis that was legitimate or done in good faith completed here.

And one of the things that we’ve been talking about in our case is the the impact on viewpoint, on different perspectives, on variety and volume of content, whether that be in news or in art, TV series or movies.

There’s gonna be less of all that because of the merger. And Trump has definitely shown a viewpoint perspective about CNN and what he wants to see there, thinks they’re abnormal and they need to get normal. So yeah, there are definitely some things to work with with that.