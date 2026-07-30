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"All It Takes Is A $20k Drone." Kevin Baron Sits Down With Jim to Discuss the Ongoing Hormuz Headache for the United States & The World
We wanted to reshare a few of our favorite segments while Jim is away. As the Trump administration's war with Iran continues to heat up, Jim talked to defense expert and journalist, Kevin Baron.
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Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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