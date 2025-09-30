The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
121
233

American Democracy Under Assault: Congressman Dan Goldman, Barbara Starr and The Atlantic's Tom Nichols

Jim and guests discuss the government shutdown, the convening of generals by Pete Hegseth, Trump's unhinged comments about using U.S. cities as training grounds for the U.S. military and much more.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Barbara Starr's avatar
Tom Nichols's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Barbara Starr
, and
Tom Nichols
Sep 30, 2025
121
233
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Janice Min
,
Caro Henry
,
Robin Russell
,
Amy McGrath
,
Sarene Leeds
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture