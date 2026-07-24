Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, had a bad week that just kept getting worse. The MAGA influencers and accused sex criminals were arrested in Florida on Saturday by U.S. Marshals on 59 charges in the United Kingdom.

We’ve been following developments and resurfacing disturbing connections to Donald Trump and his family all week, while Tate has been complaining loudly on social media, Trump officials were harassed about the case, and his brother reposts his more popular brother’s stuff.

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But right before the duo were arrested,