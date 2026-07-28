We’ve been following developments and resurfacing disturbing connections to Donald Trump and his family since the arrests of Andrew and Tristan Tate last week, while Tate has been complaining loudly on social media and Trump officials are being harassed about the case.

New this week are a hearing in Florida before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis, Andrew Tate’s complaints about conditions in his jail, and a groundswell of supporter (singular) outside the jail.

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On Monday, Tate attorney Joe McBride attended a status/scheduling hearing on the brothers’ extradition to the United Kingdom.

At the same time, Tyson Hockley was interviewing the lone Tate fan who showed up at the jail to offer “comfort”: