Andrew Tate sent a deeply disturbing and damaging text about his release from Romania that gained new significance on Monday.

This week, MAGA influencers and accused sex criminals Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals on 59 charges in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, we covered some of the stunning connections between the Tates and Trump/MAGA figures — including a gushing Alina Habba clip that must be seen to be believed.

Andrew Tate is a self-professed “misogynist” and influencer who was arrested in Romania in 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, and again in 2024 on suspicion of rape and sex trafficking from a years-old UK incident — charges Tate denies.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were permitted to leave Romania last year not long after Trump envoy Ric Grennell broached the case in discussions with Romanian officials.

But a deep-dive by Megan Twohey and Isabella Kwai of The New York Times in December revealed