The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Anthony Scaramucci, Miles Taylor, and Former Kennedy Center Arts Official Josef Palermo

Plus Jim lays out why Trump's upcoming appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner is such a disaster.
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Miles Taylor's avatar
Jim Acosta and Miles Taylor
Apr 21, 2026

Thank you Julie Bogart, Five Things I've Learned, Mary Nilsen, Alix McManus, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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