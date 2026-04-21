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Anthony Scaramucci, Miles Taylor, and Former Kennedy Center Arts Official Josef Palermo
Plus Jim lays out why Trump's upcoming appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner is such a disaster.
Apr 21, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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