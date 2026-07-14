Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari dropped a hype video of a bronze monument/statue of Charlie Kirk, the Trump pal and founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated in September 2025, which he writes will be unveiled in Times Square on September 10, 2026 on the anniversary of Kirk’s death:

We’ve replaced the soundtrack because the original featured “Stand By Me.”

In another video, Furnari reveals his plans and complains that he broke his foot making the statue, and that no one is helping him: