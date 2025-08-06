Please consider supporting the work that goes into this program by becoming a paid subscriber. Thanks!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Attorney for Epstein survivors Spencer Kuvin on the Trump cover-up & "The Devil Reached Toward the Sky" author Garrett Graff on 80 years since Hiroshima bombing
Plus Jim weighs in on Trump's rooftop antics.
Aug 06, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post