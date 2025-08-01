Thank you for tuning in. Please consider supporting this show by becoming a paid subscriber!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Beto O’Rourke on Epstein and Texas Redistricting plus Molly Jong-Fast Escapes a Rainstorm to Talk to Jim
Jim weighs in on Trump's $200 million dollar ballroom he wants to add to the White House.
Aug 01, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Beto O'Rourke
Writes Beto’s Substack Subscribe
Molly Jong-Fast
Writes Molly Jong-Fast Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post