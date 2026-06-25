Thank you Rebecca Gummere, Carol Johnston, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Deeanna Burleson, Boca Joe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beto O'Rourke! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Beto O'Rourke on Trump's Assault on Voting and Tara Setmayer on the Reflecting Pool Fiasco
Plus Jim notes how the White House got really mad over his pool story.
Jun 25, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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