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Beto O'Rourke on Trump's Assault on Voting and Tara Setmayer on the Reflecting Pool Fiasco

Plus Jim notes how the White House got really mad over his pool story.
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Beto O'Rourke's avatar
Tara Setmayer's avatar
Jim Acosta, Beto O'Rourke, and Tara Setmayer
Jun 25, 2026

Thank you Rebecca Gummere, Carol Johnston, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Deeanna Burleson, Boca Joe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beto O'Rourke! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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