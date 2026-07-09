Former senior Biden aide Andrew Bates went off on Trump over the gaffe-laden rant about “the Islamic Republic of Japan” that Trump delivered during his NATO trip.

The sharp-tongued Bates was our guest on Wednesday’s show, during which Jim asked for his take on the Iran-focused outburst.

Bates twisted the knife by pointing out that President Obama was “a much better negotiator” than Trump, and that Trump “keeps failing the tests that he set for himself”:

JIM ACOSTA: I’m just wondering, looking back at what you had to deal with as a spokesperson for Joe Biden, you know, your thoughts on when we see this stuff now.

ANDREW BATES: I like the way you put it, that he does things of that sort on a daily basis now.

And what it makes me think about is that Trump keeps failing the tests that he set for himself when he ran in 2024.

Whether it’s those kinds of slips or whether it’s on a substantive level, how he said that he was gonna bring costs down dramatically or the world was on fire and he would bring order to it, when folks know that he has made things worse on each of those scores.

And I’m surprised that he would bring up Barack Obama in that context because it’s clear if you think about the Iran war, which just restarted and gas prices are surging again.

It proves that Barack Obama is a much better negotiator than Donald Trump is.

The Iran deal that was in place when Donald Trump became president the first time was working, and his Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, urged him to keep it because it was working.

And the payments to Iran that Donald Trump objected to under that deal are much smaller than what he was just trying to make to Iran before his ceasefire fell apart again.

And this is the man who promised no new wars. That’s another test that he set and that he has failed.