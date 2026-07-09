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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
4h

When will it be enough to get him ousted?

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Science Curmudgeon
4h

Obama's team covered the plutonium issue comprehensively because his negotiation team included nuclear experts. tRump has totally and incompetently blown the attempt to rebrand the deal as his own.

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