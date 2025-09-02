The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
177
136

Bizarre WH Behavior Swirling Around Trump Health Questions with Mehdi Hasan and Doctor Rob Davidson

Plus Jim thanks his new friends in Ireland for their wonderful hospitality.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Paging America's avatar
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Paging America
, and
Mehdi Hasan
Sep 02, 2025
177
136
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Cash Flow Collective
,
Dianne Mize
,
Brenda Elthon
,
Kristin Lehrer
,
Heather Delaney Reese
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Mehdi Hasan
and
Paging America
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture