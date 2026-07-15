The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Blanche Hearing Latest with Katie Phang, Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels and Status Newsletter's Oliver Darcy

Plus Jim calls out Hegseth's new Low-T policy at the Pentagon.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Jim Acosta and Katie Phang
Jul 15, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Cash Flow Collective, Caro Henry, Lisa N. Peterson, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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