Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Cash Flow Collective, Caro Henry, Lisa N. Peterson, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Blanche Hearing Latest with Katie Phang, Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels and Status Newsletter's Oliver Darcy
Plus Jim calls out Hegseth's new Low-T policy at the Pentagon.
Jul 15, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes