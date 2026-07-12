In an eerie coincidence, an absolutely jaw-dropping poll circulated in a viral post Saturday morning, just a few hours before Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-NC) passed away Saturday night.

It showed Dr. Annie Andrews (D-NC) polling within the margin of error at 48% for Graham to 45% for Andrews. The poll was taken June 17–22, 2026 among 700 likely voters, with a margin of error of ±3.7%.

Yes, it’s an internal poll, but it shows movement in Andrews’ direction since the race began — PPP had her at 36% in December.

And when voters heard more about the candidates, Dr. Andrews took the lead. From the polling memo: