Bombshell: Trump AG Pick Blanche Circling Drain Over Epstein Survivors As Cornyn Dumps Out Of Meeting
Epstein Survivors Reveal Shocking New Details Of Blanche Convo
Trump Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s nomination is on life support after holdout Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) canceled a meeting with Blanche amid intense lobbying by survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.
After a disastrous confirmation hearing, Blanche met with Epstein survivors at the behest of Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), hoping to secure their votes.
That meeting was also a disaster, and the survivors began lobbying even harder against Blanche’s confirmation.
In a bombshell development Wednesday morning, Cornyn abruptly cancelled a meeting with Blanche and dished out some tough talk to reporters: