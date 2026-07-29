Trump Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s nomination is on life support after holdout Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) canceled a meeting with Blanche amid intense lobbying by survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

After a disastrous confirmation hearing, Blanche met with Epstein survivors at the behest of Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), hoping to secure their votes.

That meeting was also a disaster, and the survivors began lobbying even harder against Blanche’s confirmation.

In a bombshell development Wednesday morning, Cornyn abruptly cancelled a meeting with Blanche and dished out some tough talk to reporters: