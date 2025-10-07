Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Bondi Refuses to Answer Epstein Questions with Molly Jong-Fast and Senator Andy Kim.
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Oct 07, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Molly Jong-Fast
Writes Molly Jong-Fast Subscribe
Recent Episodes