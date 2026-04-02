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BONDI'S OUT - STEVE SCHMIDT, ELECTION EXPERT DAVID BECKER, AND THE ATLANTIC'S TOM NICHOLS

Plus Jim calls out Trump's tweet on Springsteen
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta and Steve Schmidt
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Grounded Podcast, Caroline Henry, Mona Mona, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Mc Nelly Torres, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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