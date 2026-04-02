Thank you Grounded Podcast, Caroline Henry, Mona Mona, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Mc Nelly Torres, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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BONDI'S OUT - STEVE SCHMIDT, ELECTION EXPERT DAVID BECKER, AND THE ATLANTIC'S TOM NICHOLS
Plus Jim calls out Trump's tweet on Springsteen
Apr 02, 2026
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The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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