After the release of his personal notes, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning, during which he smacked down Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he explained why he was pleading the 5th.

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He called out Paul’s campaign to try to have him prosecuted and his “unhinged obsession” before regretfully invoking his rights: