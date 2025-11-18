Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
BREAKING EPSTEIN NEWS - LIVE FROM CAPITOL HILL
ICYMI: Our live coverage of the press conference calling for the release of the Epstein Files featuring Reps. Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Nov 18, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes