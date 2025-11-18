The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

BREAKING EPSTEIN NEWS - LIVE FROM CAPITOL HILL

ICYMI: Our live coverage of the press conference calling for the release of the Epstein Files featuring Reps. Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Nov 18, 2025

Thank you

heather marie morse
,
Dear Bubbie
,
Frank Radice
,
Amy McGrath
,
Linda Lorelle
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture