Breaking Epstein news with legal analyst Joyce Vance plus British filmmaker James Glancy live from the frontlines in Ukraine and foreign policy expert Elise Labott on Zelensky visit.

Plus Jim explains why DC needs statehood, not a police state.
Jim Acosta
,
Joyce Vance
,
James Glancy
, and
Elise Labott
Aug 18, 2025
