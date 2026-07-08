The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JBM's avatar
JBM
6h

Deep RESPECT for Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Reply
Share
Cathy's avatar
Cathy
6h

Unbelievable, the lengths the rapist will go to avoid accountability. For God's sake pay the woman.

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture