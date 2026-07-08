Judge Lewis Kaplan — whose rulings resulted in James Carville coining the term “Adjudicated Rapist” to describe Trump — has ordered Carroll to be paid the first of two judgments with interest.

Of course Trump is appealing the decision. From The Associated Press:

Writer E. Jean Carroll can collect $5.8 million awarded to her after a jury found that President Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed her, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed to stop the payment. The president has already deposited the money in an account. The U.S. Supreme Court recently let the 2023 civil verdict stand, clearing the way for Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to release the money. The initial $5 million award has grown with interest. The jury found Trump attacked Carroll in 1996 in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store, and defamed her after she talked publicly about it in a 2019 memoir, during his first term as president. Trump’s attorneys said Wednesday they would continue to challenge the verdicts, and accused his political opponents of using the legal system against him. They have appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Carroll’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaplan’s order comes after the Supreme Court declined to overturn the verdict last month.

The “sexual abuse” finding was the result of New York State definitions under the law, but the record reflects the judge’s position that this was a rape as the word is commonly understood.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that,” Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in one motion in the case.