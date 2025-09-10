Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
BREAKING NEWS - Charlie Kirk has died after a shooting attack in Utah. Former Senator Doug Jones, Harry Dunn, Olivia Troye and Glenn Kirschner all joined to discuss.
Jim notes this is a time for deep reflection in America.
Sep 10, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Glenn Kirschner
Writes Glenn Kirschner Subscribe
Harry Dunn
Writes Standing Our Ground Subscribe
Olivia of Troye
Writes Olivia of Troye Subscribe
Recent Episodes