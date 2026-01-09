The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

Breaking News: ICE Kills U.S. Citizen. My discussion with Maria Cardona. And Banning Dark Money in Politics with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Tiffany Muller.

Jim calls out Trump for trying to crush the Good in us.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jan 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Evan Stern, Dave Keating, Different Lens, Amy McGrath, Debbie Hupp, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture