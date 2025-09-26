The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

BREAKING NEWS JAMES COMEY INDICTED

Join Jim, Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner and Miles Taylor for breaking news out of Washington tonight. Former FBI Director JAMES COMEY has been indicted.
Jim Acosta
,
Katie Phang
,
Glenn Kirschner
, and
Miles Taylor
Sep 26, 2025
