Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
BREAKING NEWS: MARK KELLY INVESTIGATED? PLUS COMEY AND JAMES' CASES TOSSED WITH STEVE SCHMIDT ADAM KINZINGER & GLENN KIRSCHNER
Plus Jim has a suggestion for the Trump DOJ - stick to pardoning turkeys!
Nov 24, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam Kinzinger
Writes Adam Kinzinger Subscribe
Glenn Kirschner
Writes Glenn Kirschner Subscribe
Recent Episodes