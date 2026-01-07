Thank you Dianne Mize, Reda Rountree (she/her), Cat, Caro Henry, Different Lens, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Breaking News: Minneapolis ICE Shooting with Rep. Ritchie Torres, Mitch Landrieu and Nick Valencia
Plus Jim asks if Stephen Miller is now the de-facto president with ICE out of control across America.
Jan 07, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nick Valencia
Writes Nick Valencia News Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"Reclaiming Democracy: Jan. 6th, 5 Yrs Later" w/ Adam Kinzinger, Heather Cox Richardson, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Olivia Troye, Miles…