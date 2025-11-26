The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING IN DC, WITH MALCOLM NANCE & LEV PARNAS, PLUS MOLLY JONG FAST WITH OUR TOP 10 TURKEYS

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's avatar
Molly Jong-Fast's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Lev Parnas
,
Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance
, and
Molly Jong-Fast
Nov 26, 2025

Thank you

Michael Fanone
,
Dianne Mize
,
Amy McGrath
,
Jyotidātrī
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Lev Parnas
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture