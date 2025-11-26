Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
BREAKING NEWS NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING IN DC, WITH MALCOLM NANCE & LEV PARNAS, PLUS MOLLY JONG FAST WITH OUR TOP 10 TURKEYS
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Nov 26, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance
Lev Parnas
Writes Lev Remembers Subscribe
Molly Jong-Fast
Recent Episodes