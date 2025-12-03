The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS - NEW EPSTEIN ISLAND PHOTOS AND VIDEOS UNCOVERED AS DOJ CONTINUES TO STALL RELEASE OF EPSTEIN FILES WITH KATIE PHANG AND DAVE ARONBERG.

Plus Jim calls out Trump and DOJ for slow-walking release of the files.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Dave Aronberg's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Katie Phang
, and
Dave Aronberg
Dec 03, 2025

Thank you

John and Sally McKenna
,
jill badonsky
,
mary g.
,
Michele Becci
,
The People's Community
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jim Acosta
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture