Breaking News: New Video in ICE Killing of Renee Good. My discussion with Joe Walsh and Ezra Levin Who is Organizing Protests This Weekend - Get Out There and Make Your Voice Heard!
Plus Jim calls out JD Vance for his disgraceful sliming of Renee Good.
Jim Acosta, Joe Walsh, and Ezra Levin
Jan 09, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Ezra Levin
Joe Walsh
