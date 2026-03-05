Thank you Ellie Leonard, Caro Henry, Abby Marin, Joan Donaldson, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chuck Rocha! Join me for my next live video in the app.
BREAKING NEWS: NOEM OUT AS DHS SECRETARY, AND JIM DISCUSSES IRAN WAR WITH REP. JIM HIMES PLUS DEM STRATEGIST CHUCK ROCHA ON TALARICO'S SUCCESS IN TEXAS
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Mar 05, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
