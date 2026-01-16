Thank you Heather Delaney Reese, Abigail Thomas, Dianne Mize, Rebecca Gummere, Cat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt and Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Breaking News on Renee Good. My discussion with Former DOJ Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer and Steve Schmidt
Plus Jim notes Trump is not the first person to get handed a Nobel Peace Prize.
Jim Acosta, Liz Oyer, and Steve Schmidt
Jan 16, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Liz Oyer
Writes Lawyer Oyer Subscribe
Recent Episodes