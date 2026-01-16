The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Breaking News on Renee Good. My discussion with Former DOJ Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer and Steve Schmidt

Plus Jim notes Trump is not the first person to get handed a Nobel Peace Prize.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta, Liz Oyer, and Steve Schmidt
Jan 16, 2026

Thank you Heather Delaney Reese, Abigail Thomas, Dianne Mize, Rebecca Gummere, Cat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt and Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture