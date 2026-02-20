The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

BREAKING NEWS! SUPREME COURT SLAPS DOWN TRUMP TARIFF POLICY WITH KATIE PHANG AND NORM EISEN

Jim wonders if this make Trump even more unhinged on Tuesday at the State of the Union.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, and Norman Eisen
Feb 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Jason Odell, Dorena Kohrs, Sandy Evenson, Eddie Burns, Bulldog Mac, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture