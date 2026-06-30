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BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship in Blow to Trump's Extreme Agenda - Discussion with Rep. Veronica Escobar, Olivia Troye and Adam Klasfeld

Plus Jim reports on how Trump and Stephen Miller could try to attack 14th amendment in the future.
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Jim Acosta, Adam Klasfeld, and Olivia of Troye
Jun 30, 2026

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