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BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship in Blow to Trump's Extreme Agenda - Discussion with Rep. Veronica Escobar, Olivia Troye and Adam Klasfeld
Plus Jim reports on how Trump and Stephen Miller could try to attack 14th amendment in the future.
Jun 30, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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