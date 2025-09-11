Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
BREAKING NEWS: The Latest in Killing of Charlie Kirk with guests Mary Trump, John Fugelsang and Mike Fanone
Plus Jim calls for a return to more unity on this anniversary of 9/11.
Sep 11, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes