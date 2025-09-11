The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
121
96

BREAKING NEWS: The Latest in Killing of Charlie Kirk with guests Mary Trump, John Fugelsang and Mike Fanone

Plus Jim calls for a return to more unity on this anniversary of 9/11.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Sep 11, 2025
121
96
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Marie Newman
,
Brian J Karem
,
Ally Hamilton
,
Rebecca Gummere
,
Dianne Mize
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture